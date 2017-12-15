File photo: Vegard Wivestad Grott/NTB Scanpix via AP

Cassie Sharpe was pretty sharp on Friday, capturing the gold medal in women’s ski superpipe at the Dew Tour event in Breckenridge, Colorado.

First time's a charm! Congrats to @CassieSharpe for winning the women's superpipe final today at @DewTour with a flawless second run followed by a oh so sweet victory run 🙌 All smiles for this winning combo right here ⬇️ Congrats again on the win! pic.twitter.com/V2c7P1syhp — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) December 15, 2017

Sharpe had been the top scorer in Wednesday’s qualifying round. She laid down a superb first run in the final to take the lead with 88.00 points.

Stomping her first run @CassieSharpe sits in first place with an 88.00! Tune in now to https://t.co/K0ZUMgpgxT to watch heat two of women's ski superpipe. #DewTour #Olympics #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/RSCNmnW3RH — Dew Tour (@DewTour) December 15, 2017

She did even better in her second run, earning the 93.66 points which would secure her first place ahead of France’s Marie Martinod (92.00) and American Maddie Bowman (90.33).

Sharpe previously won silver at the event in 2015, which was just her second time making an appearance there. The 2016 X Games Oslo champion had started her 2017-18 season with a gold medal in early September at the FIS World Cup event in Cardrona, New Zealand.