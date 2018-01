“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018

Denny Morrison is one of Canada’s most decorated long track speed skaters. While he gets ready to compete in his fourth Olympics at PyeongChang 2018, Denny took the time to answer some questions for us.

