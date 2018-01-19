Olivier Rochon finished third with a score of 120.24 in Lake Placid on Friday to win his first World Cup medal of 2018.

Rochon finished behind Jia Zongyang of China who took gold with 126.99 points and Oleksander Abramenko of Ukraine who finished second with 123.45 points.

Team Canada - World Cup Freestyle Aerials Skiing

Olivier Rochon, of Canada, jumps in the men’s aerial event at the World Cup freestyle skiing competition Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

28-year-old Rochon hopes to finally fulfill his Olympic dream when the Canadian Freestyle Skiing team for PyeongChang 2018 is nominated on Monday. Rochon was unable to be considered for Sochi 2014 due to an ACL tear he sustained just a few months before the Games. The overall World Cup champion in 2012, Rochon’s latest World Cup medal was in February 2016 when he took silver in Deer Valley, Utah.

This was the final World Cup stop ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics. Freestyle skiing competition begins on February 9 with Men’s Moguls.

