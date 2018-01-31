It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day, so let’s get talking!

Although support is needed year-round for those with mental health issues, today we can all do something to help ease the burden a little.

Today, you can tweet, text or share on social media and Bell will donate five cents for each eligible action towards Canadian mental health initiatives. The aim of the campaign is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness and supply funding for access, care, and research.

Here’s what you can do today to prompt donations:

If you’re a Bell customer, Bell will donate five cents for each phone call and text message you send, so for those with iPhones be sure to turn off your iMessage!

Share a Tweet or Instagram post with the hashtag #BellLetsTalk.

Watch the Bell Let’s Talk Day Video on Facebook or use the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame.

Or, use the Bell Let’s Talk geofilter on Snapchat.

Olympians have taken over our Snapchat in support of #BellLetsTalk. Follow 🇨🇦 athletes like @jackie_simoneau at 'Team-Canada' on 👻. pic.twitter.com/AwkKYIgspe — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) January 25, 2017

Every donation will contribute to making a difference. The goal this year for Bell Let’s Talk Day is to break last year’s record, which saw 131,705,010 interactions for a total of $6,585,250.50 donated. Over the last seven years, more than 700,000 individuals have been supported with access to mental health care thanks to more than $86 million dollars donated from Bell Let’s Talk.

Bell Let’s Talk’s mission is not only to raise money, but to also educate others. Each year Bell Let’s Talk Day ignites more conversation and awareness of mental illness. And now, four out of five Canadians report that they are more aware of mental health issues than before the campaign was launched.

These printable templates are a great way to start the conversation on #BellLetsTalk Day: https://t.co/m4dxw7LMye pic.twitter.com/tCiNCnWutB — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 23, 2017

There’s a few things you can do to help end the stigma and support those who are suffering. Educating yourself and others about mental illness and its facts or myths goes a long way towards breaking the stigma. Learning the language also helps by making you aware of certain words and phrases that can be very damaging for someone struggling with a disorder to hear. Providing support, whether it’s listening to, talking with, or just being there for someone will go a long way. Being kind is the easiest yet most important way you can help. There’s no way to tell what someone is struggling with just by looking at them.

Listen to the stories being shared. Tell your own, if you’re comfortable doing so. Stay engaged throughout the day and every day forward. Keep up the mental health conversation, because 20% of Canadians in any year will suffer from a mental illness, and no one should have to suffer alone.

Let’s make a difference and end the silence.