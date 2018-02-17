Humans aren’t the only ones cheering on Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018, our furry friends are supporting the maple leaf too!
And with the help of your fun animal posts we’re excited to announce the one, the only, Team Canada animal edition..
They carry the flag across households
And search far and wide for Canadian humans
To bring to their TVs
And rep Canada’s colours
Cheering on Team Canada for the winter Olympics!!! 🍁 If snacking was an Olympic sport I'd win gold 🏅 #wienerolympics 🐶 #goforthegold 🏆#teamcanada 🍁 #equipecanada #winterolympics ❄ #pyeongchang2018 #athletes ⛷ #redmittens #hudsonbaycompany #redandwhite #ohcanada _________________________________________ #dachshundsofinstagram #dachshund #doxiefun #sausagedog #doxiholics #weenteam #dogstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogsofcanada #featuremydoxie #instadog #dachshundsunited #doxieobsessed #dachshundoftheday #dachshundappreciation #pawsomedachshunds #winni_pets #sundayfunday
They are..
Dream big ⛷🐶❄️🇨🇦 #PyeongChang2018 @teamcanada @pyeongchang2018 #freestyleskiing #teamcanada @justinedufourlapointe #biathlon @aircanada #flytheflag @canadiantire #weallplayforcanada #olympics2018 @cbc @cbcolympics #skiing #wintersports #canadiandog #dogsofcanada #skiingdog #snowdog @sportscheck #whatittakes #winterolympics #adventuredog #goingforgold #skibunny @theellenshow #beolympic #mapleleaf #ellenratemydog #sundayfunday ============ . Discount code: @ohsewcuteco PJHAVANESE10 ============ . Member of #HavaneseFam: @havanesebobby @sam_de_havanezer @acethe_havanese @havaneselilly @mojthehavanese @bonnie_thehavanese @rookthehavanese @nikonhavanese @hav_a_teddy. =============. Don’t forget to check out my awesome pals: @expedition_aussie @dakotahavanese @bellathedooodle @littleleothemorkie @angelthevikingpup
Team Canada animal edition
I’m prepared to cheer on Canada at the Olympics! 🇨🇦 • • • #dogsofoakridge #winterolympics #gocanadago • • • #dog #dogs #doglife #dogsofig #dogslife #dogstagram #dogsofinstgram #dogsandpals #dogsofinsta #dogslover #dogsofvancouver #vancity #vancitylife #vancitydogs #dogstomy #vancitybuzz #vancouverdogs #brooklyn #buzzfeed #buzzfeedanimals #bulldog #bulldogdays #bulldog_feature #yearofthedogmagazine #ellenshow #theworldofbullies
Special addition to my jacket showing my support for @teamcanada 🇨🇦#olympics #pyeongchang2018 #teamcanada 🐾#proudlycanadian 🇨🇦#poppy #redtoypoodle #northernpups #poodlesofinstagram #poodlelove #dogsoftoronto #dogsofcanada #poodlesociety #redpoodlecommunity #poodlelove #ilovemydog #pawsomepoodles #instagram_pets_animals #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #postoftheday
