Even while competing at PyeongChang 2018, Team Canada athletes have taken the time to celebrate Family Day and reach out to their loved ones.
It’s Family Day!
Whether it’s watching the Olympics together, going to a family skate or watching a sibling’s game, today is the day to spend time with the ones you love.
It’s a day to remind them just how much they mean to you, and Team Canada athletes have done just that.
Being at the Olympics makes me (among other things) incredibly thankful for all the people who have been part of my journey. Today I'm thinking of my Grandparents, John and Ellen Norman who have inspired me, supported me and believed in me from the beginning. They have seen me race in BC Cups at home, World Juniors in Italy, Olympics in Vancouver and everything in between. Their unconditional faith and endless source of grandparent advice is simply the best 💜 #luckygirl #grandparents #unconditionallove #simplythebest #olympics #biathlon #family #grandmaknowsbest
Don’t forget to give your family some extra love today. Because behind every great accomplishment, is an even greater support system.
