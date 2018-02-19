Even while competing at PyeongChang 2018, Team Canada athletes have taken the time to celebrate Family Day and reach out to their loved ones.

It’s Family Day!

Whether it’s watching the Olympics together, going to a family skate or watching a sibling’s game, today is the day to spend time with the ones you love.

It’s a day to remind them just how much they mean to you, and Team Canada athletes have done just that.

 

Don’t forget to give your family some extra love today. Because behind every great accomplishment, is an even greater support system.

