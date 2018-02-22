Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan finish 1-2, to give Team Canada its second straight double podium in women’s ski cross at the Olympic Winter Games.

The medal keeps Canada’s Olympic podium streak alive in women’s ski cross. Ashleigh McIvor won gold in the event’s debut at Vancouver 2010, which was followed by Marielle Thompson and Kelsey Serwa finishing 1-2 at Sochi 2014.

Just two days earlier, Brady Leman became Canada’s first Olympic medallist in men’s ski cross when he won the gold medal at Phoenix Snow Park.

More to come. 

