Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 24, Day 15 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Canada’s Candace Crawford competes in the women’s super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The mixed team event for alpine skiing begins at 9:28 p.m. EST on Friday night. Canada will be in the ⅛ final against France. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 9:45 p.m., the semifinals at 10:10 p.m., and the final at 10:28 p.m.

Bobsleigh

Team Canada Justin Kripps Alex Kopacz PyeongChang 2018

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada during the bobsleigh finals of PyeongChang 2018 on February 19, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC)

Bobsleigh’s 4-man competition begins Friday evening. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST, Justin Kripps, Nick Poloniato, and Christopher Spring will each pilot the three Canadian sleds in the first run. They will also slide in the second run starting at 9:07 p.m.

Cross-country skiing

Alex Harvey (4) of Canada competes in the men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday, February 11, 2018. Harvey finished in eighth place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning (9:00 p.m. PST on Friday night), Alex Harvey, Russell Kennedy, Devon Kershaw, and Graeme Killick will ski in the men’s 50km classic style race.

Ice hockey

Team Canada Germany Ice Hockey PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Maxim Lapierre puts a move on German goaltender Danny Aus Den Burken in the men’s hockey semifinal of PyeongChang 2018 at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

At 7:10 a.m. EST on Saturday morning, the men’s team will be playing for a bronze medal match against the Czech Republic!

Long track speed skating

Team Canada Ivanie Blondin PyeongChang 2018 5000m

Team Canada’s Ivanie Blondin competes in the women’s 5000m at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Friday, February 16, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

Long track speed skating concludes Saturday morning.

The women’s mass start 16 laps semifinals begin at 6:00 a.m. EST, when Keri Morrison will skate. She’ll be followed by Ivanie Blondin at 6:15 a.m. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the final at 7:30 a.m.

The men’s mass start 16 laps semifinals begin at 6:45 a.m., with Olivier Jean skating for Canada. Depending on his results, he may also race in the final at 8:00 a.m.

Snowboard

Team Canada Max Parrot PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Max Parrot flips through the air during his first run of big air qualifications at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Wednesday, February 21, 2018. Parrot finished first with the highest score in the heat.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC Ð Jason Ransom

The last snowboarding events take place Friday night and Saturday morning.

The men’s parallel giant slalom qualification round begins at 7:27 p.m. EST. Jasey-Jay Anderson and Darren Gardner will be representing Canada. Depending on their results, they may also participate in the last 16 at 11:45 p.m., the quarterfinals at 12:08 a.m., the semifinals at 12:22 a.m., and the final at 12:34 a.m.. Anderson is competing at his sixth Olympic Winter Games, the record for a Canadian athlete.

The men’s big air final takes place Friday night. At 8:00 p.m., Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant will be competing. Parrot and McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the slopestyle event earlier in PyeongChang.

