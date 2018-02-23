Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 24, Day 15 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

The mixed team event for alpine skiing begins at 9:28 p.m. EST on Friday night. Canada will be in the ⅛ final against France. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the quarterfinals at 9:45 p.m., the semifinals at 10:10 p.m., and the final at 10:28 p.m.

Bobsleigh

Bobsleigh’s 4-man competition begins Friday evening. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST, Justin Kripps, Nick Poloniato, and Christopher Spring will each pilot the three Canadian sleds in the first run. They will also slide in the second run starting at 9:07 p.m.

Cross-country skiing

At 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning (9:00 p.m. PST on Friday night), Alex Harvey, Russell Kennedy, Devon Kershaw, and Graeme Killick will ski in the men’s 50km classic style race.

Ice hockey

At 7:10 a.m. EST on Saturday morning, the men’s team will be playing for a bronze medal match against the Czech Republic!

Long track speed skating

Long track speed skating concludes Saturday morning.

The women’s mass start 16 laps semifinals begin at 6:00 a.m. EST, when Keri Morrison will skate. She’ll be followed by Ivanie Blondin at 6:15 a.m. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the final at 7:30 a.m.

The men’s mass start 16 laps semifinals begin at 6:45 a.m., with Olivier Jean skating for Canada. Depending on his results, he may also race in the final at 8:00 a.m.

Snowboard

The last snowboarding events take place Friday night and Saturday morning.

The men’s parallel giant slalom qualification round begins at 7:27 p.m. EST. Jasey-Jay Anderson and Darren Gardner will be representing Canada. Depending on their results, they may also participate in the last 16 at 11:45 p.m., the quarterfinals at 12:08 a.m., the semifinals at 12:22 a.m., and the final at 12:34 a.m.. Anderson is competing at his sixth Olympic Winter Games, the record for a Canadian athlete.

The men’s big air final takes place Friday night. At 8:00 p.m., Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant will be competing. Parrot and McMorris won silver and bronze, respectively, in the slopestyle event earlier in PyeongChang.