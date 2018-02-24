Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 25, Day 16 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Bobsleigh

Bobsleigh’s 4-Man competition concludes Saturday evening. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST, Justin Kripps, Nick Poloniato, and Christopher Spring will each pilot separate sleds in the third run. They will also slide in the fourth and final run starting at 9:15 p.m.

Cross-country skiing

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning (10:15 p.m. PST on Saturday night), Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau, and Emily Nishikawa will ski in the women’s 30km classic style race.

Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will be held at 6:00 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, and rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. later that night. Kim Boutin has been named the flag bearer.