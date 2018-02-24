Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 25, Day 16 of PyeongChang 2018.

Bobsleigh

Driver Justin Kripps, Jesse Lumsden, Alexander Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith of Canada start their heat on the first day of four-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Bobsleigh’s 4-Man competition concludes Saturday evening. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST, Justin Kripps, Nick Poloniato, and Christopher Spring will each pilot separate sleds in the third run. They will also slide in the fourth and final run starting at 9:15 p.m.

Cross-country skiing

Team Canada Dahria Beatty PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Dahria Beatty competes in the ladies’ team sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
At 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning (10:15 p.m. PST on Saturday night), Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne, Anne-Marie Comeau, and Emily Nishikawa will ski in the women’s 30km classic style race.

Closing Ceremony

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir lead Team Canada into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on February 9, 2018. Photo by Jason Ransom/COC

The Closing Ceremony will be held at 6:00 a.m. EST on Sunday morning, and rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. later that night. Kim Boutin has been named the flag bearer.

