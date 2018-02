Team Canada athletes have shown support for their teammates throughout PyeongChang 2018.

At these Olympic Winter Games, Team Canada has displayed the true meaning of being a team. No matter the sport and no matter the placement, the athletes have been each other’s biggest fans. Here’s a look at some of Team Canada’s most supportive moments.

Get it girls!!! Olympic finals going down today. #olympics #🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MxlrtPO8bC — Mike Riddle (@mike_riddle) February 20, 2018

They did it🥇!!! Congrats @ScottMoir @tessavirtue thanks for being so inspiring! Time to celebrate🍾 pic.twitter.com/0ahAd5AxHm — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) February 20, 2018

This team tho 😍😍

27 medals & counting – new Team Canada best for most medals won at a Winter Olympic Games 🥇🥈🥉 pic.twitter.com/0qLa6EUR8r — Melissa Lotholz (@melLotholz) February 23, 2018

Proud of this guy @Lemanracing grew up with him & his family. Old ski racing buddies from when we are young kids. His dad was my coach. Now we are both Olympic champs @TeamCanada #takesavillage #allmedalists #gold #bronze #family pic.twitter.com/GhYRG2U1oN — Kaillie Humphries (@BobsledKaillie) February 22, 2018