Kelsey Serwa (left) and Brittany Phelan at their ski cross medal presentation (David Jackson).

PyeongChang 2018 proved that Canada remains a dominant winter sports country.

Finishing third overall in both the gold medal count with 11 and in total medals, the Canadians leave South Korea highly decorated.

It’s the fourth consecutive Winter Games in which Canada has won at least 20 Olympic medals. Here are a few stats that make these Games stand out more than the others:

29

Number of medals won by Canada, a new national Olympic Winter Games record, surpassing its Vancouver 2010 total of 26. Canada leaves Korea with 11 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze medals.

82

That’s the number of Canadians out of the 225 that traveled to the Games who will leave with at least one medal, a number bolstered by both hockey teams making the podium.

54

The number of years it took Canada to win an Olympic luge medal since the discipline was introduced in 1964. To end the streak, Canada won bronze in women’s luge with Alex Gough and a silver in the team relay.

50

Equal percentage of Canadian medals have been won in men’s and women’s events, while another five arrived in mixed competition.

This number is also special for Canada’s luge athletes, as half of them leave Korea with at least one medal.

24

Percentage of Canadian medals (seven out of 29) in Korea that came from freestyle skiing. This number was higher (36%) at Sochi 2014 when nine of the 26 medals came from moguls, ski cross, ski slopestyle and ski halfpipe.

20

Number of years since Canada won two-man bobsleigh gold, until Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz repeated the feat in Korea by tying Germany for the top spot. Incidentally, 20 years ago Canada won gold by tying Italy.

17

Canada sent the largest figure skating team from any country to PyeongChang 2018. It resulted in four medals: gold in the team event and ice dance, bronze in pairs and women’s singles.

9

That’s how many Canadian Olympians will return home with multiple medals, up from three at Sochi 2014.

3

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 18: Kim Boutin of Canada receives the bronze medal for finishing in 3rd position in the Short Track Speed Skating Women’s 1500m final at the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza during the PyeonChang Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 18, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC) Phylicia George and Kaillie Humphries of Canada celebrating after winning bronze in women’s 2-man bobsleigh competition at PyeongChang 2018 on February 21, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC) Mikael Kingsbury of Canada on the podium after winning men’s moguls gold at PyeongChang 2018 on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC) Justine Dufour-Lapointe after finishing second in women’s moguls at PyeongChang 2018 on February 11, 2018. Photo: Jason Ransom/COC Canada’s Kelsey Serwa, right, and Brittany Phelan celebrate their gold and silver medals during a medal presentation ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Friday, February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC Ð David Jackson

A special number for many reasons at PyeongChang 2018 for Canadians. It’s the number of medals (a silver and two bronze) Kim Boutin takes home from the short track speed skating rink. She also joins three Olympians – Cindy Klassen, Marc Gagnon and Gaetan Boucher – to win at least this many medals at a single Olympic Winter Games.

With a bronze, Kaillie Humphries found the podium for a third time in women’s bobsleigh, becoming Canada’s most decorated Olympian in that discipline.

For the third consecutive Winter Games Canada put at least one man and one woman on the Olympic moguls podium, when Mikael Kingsbury won the men’s event, while Justine Dufour-Lapointe took silver.

It’s also the third consecutive Games since women’s ski cross debuted at Vancouver 2010 that Canada won gold in the event, this year from Kelsey Serwa in a 1-2 finish with teammate Brittany Phelan.

2

Canada won gold in two inaugural Olympic events, with Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris taking the mixed curling title, while Sebastien Toutant won the men’s snowboard big air competition.

1

Or is it 5? Either way, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir now have the most Olympic medals won by any figure skaters after picking up their fifth when they won the ice dance competition for the second time in their career. When it comes to figure skating, Virtue and Moir are legitimately number one.

500

The total number of Olympic medals won by Canada all-time when Toutant soared to victory.