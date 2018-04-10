(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Team Canada’s athletics and swimming athletes led the way on day six picking up seven medals at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Check out the day six details below.

Athletics

Say hello to @cgc_jcc's newly decorated decathlete! 👋🏻 @Pierce_LePage talks to @perditafelicien about his post-Gold Coast goals and predicts a big @DamianWarner bounce back after a disappointing end to his competition. pic.twitter.com/JD8gtMY3Fh — DAZN_CA (@DAZN_CA) April 10, 2018

Pierce LePage earned his first international medal, clinching silver in the men’s decathlon with a personal best of 8171 points. LePage was one of five winners of RBC Training Ground, a program dedicated to helping identify young athletes with Olympic potential. Since then LePage has made not only made his international debut but earned a spot on the podium among some of the world’s best. Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Damian Warner led through the first seven events however, a no height in high jump took him out of medal contention.

Paralympians Alexandre Dupont and Diane Roy both earned medals in the T54 1500m category, racing to gold and bronze respectively.

Swimming

Now THIS is one fantastic finish. It took a Games-record time for Australia to edge @cgc_jcc in the 4x100m Medley Relay final, as Bronte Campbell narrowly held off @taylor_ruck down the stretch. #GC2018 #GoldCoast2018 #GoldCoastGoldRush pic.twitter.com/JNlUq8LjvD — DAZN_CA (@DAZN_CA) April 10, 2018

Team Canada’s women’s 4 x 100m medley relay of Kylie Masse, Taylor Ruck, Penny Oleksiak and Kierra Smith swam to silver. The team’s silver marked the 8th medal of the Games for Ruck, who now holds the record for the most Commonwealth Games medals won by a Canadian woman. Kylie Masse also raced to another silver in the 50m backstroke.

Paralympians Morgan Bird and Abigail Tripp shared the S8 50m Freestyle podium finishing second and third respectively.

Medal Table after Day 6

Australia: 50 gold, 38 silver, 42 bronze = 130

England: 24 gold, 29 silver, 21 bronze = 74 total

Canada: 8 gold, 21 silver, 15 bronze = 44 total