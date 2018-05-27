Photo: International Canoe Federation/Dezso Vekassy

It’s another gold medal for Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent, this time for individual events. Vincent-Lapointe paddled to gold in the C1 200m, and Vincent won the C1 500m. The duo had set a new world record and won gold the day before in the women’s C2 500m.

Vincent-Lapointe found a golden way to celebrate her 26th birthday, finishing her race in 45.885 seconds, ahead of silver medallist Kseniia Kurach of Russia (47.929s) and Britian’s Katie Reid (48.616s).

Vincent won her C1 500m race in 2:06.482. Behind her was Russia’s Kurach (2:07.488) and China’s Sun Mengya (2:09.370).

These victories add to the medals that Vincent and Vincent-Lapointe won at the season opening World Cup in Szeged last week. The tandem won gold in the C2 500m and Vincent-Lapointe won the C1 200m event.

This is the second World Cup event of the season. Competition continues this weekend through Sunday in Duisburg.