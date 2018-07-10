Travels, tours, and more of Virtue and Moir’s post-Olympic world

There’s no rest for the wicked or the weary or, apparently, the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.
The months since their double gold performance at PyeongChang 2018 have been a whirlwind for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, if their social media posts are any indication.
They’re finally back home in Canada after nine weeks on the road, performing in shows and participating in other fun activities. This fall, they’ll be part of a 26-city cross-country Thank You Canada Tour, alongside their fellow Olympic champions Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as two-time Olympic silver medallist Elvis Stojko and three-time world medallists Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.
Virtue and Moir are excited to be co-producing a unique show to thank Canadian fans for all of their support over the years, taking on the challenge to create something fresh, vibrant, and different. This tour will travel to many cities that aren’t regular hosts of skating productions.
But besides preparing for that production, what else have they been up to?
Well, they’ve just returned from their most trip to Japan where they were performing with Fantasy on Ice.
But it wasn’t all skating, all the time. There was some time for golf…
… and a bit of baseball.
Virtue was photographed for a fashion spread in Vogue Japan.
They also spent some time in France…
… and Belgium.
In May they were back in South Korea, performing in All That Skate alongside 2010 Olympic champion and PyeongChang 2018 cauldron-lighter Yuna Kim.
Before that they had toured across some major Canadian cities with Stars on Ice…
… which included a meeting with Drake.
If you happen to live in southwestern Ontario, Ilderton will be the hot spot on August 4 as they head back to the place where their careers began for a parade and event to thank their true hometown fans.
