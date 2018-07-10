Travels, tours, and more of Virtue and Moir’s post-Olympic world

Photo: COC/Vaughn Ridley

There’s no rest for the wicked or the weary or, apparently, the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

The months since their double gold performance at PyeongChang 2018 have been a whirlwind for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, if their social media posts are any indication.

They’re finally back home in Canada after nine weeks on the road, performing in shows and participating in other fun activities. This fall, they’ll be part of a 26-city cross-country Thank You Canada Tour, alongside their fellow Olympic champions Patrick Chan, Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, and Kaetlyn Osmond, as well as two-time Olympic silver medallist Elvis Stojko and three-time world medallists Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

LOOKOUT CANADIANS! The Thank You Canada Tour is coming to a city near you this Oct/Nov … and we simply cannot wait! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LlmGo6Ivls — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) June 5, 2018

Virtue and Moir are excited to be co-producing a unique show to thank Canadian fans for all of their support over the years, taking on the challenge to create something fresh, vibrant, and different. This tour will travel to many cities that aren’t regular hosts of skating productions.

But besides preparing for that production, what else have they been up to?

Well, they’ve just returned from their most trip to Japan where they were performing with Fantasy on Ice.

Japan trip complete. What a blast. Momma I’m coming HOME!!!! pic.twitter.com/MMdUIEa7Ya — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) July 8, 2018

But it wasn’t all skating, all the time. There was some time for golf…

Another day, another sport 💁🏻‍♀️⛳️ A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jul 3, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

… and a bit of baseball.

Japanese baseball has long been on my bucket list – and it didn’t disappoint!

Organized cheers ✅

Edamame ✅@TokyoGiants win ✅

🇯🇵⚾️🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ontb4XGAyi — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) July 3, 2018

Virtue was photographed for a fashion spread in Vogue Japan.

Someone pinch me. I’m shooting with @voguemagazine in Japan !!! An absolute dream come true. pic.twitter.com/zsP1ULAEnt — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) May 29, 2018

They also spent some time in France…

Il pleut ☔️ A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Jun 12, 2018 at 2:23pm PDT

… and Belgium.

In May they were back in South Korea, performing in All That Skate alongside 2010 Olympic champion and PyeongChang 2018 cauldron-lighter Yuna Kim.

🕺🏻👑💃🏻

What a joy it’s been to share the ice with @Yunaaaa, who is as endearing and dazzling as ever. Thanks to the incredible cast and crew of @AllThatSkate for such a special experience!

Korea, you have cemented your place in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/wTnA2SJl94 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) May 22, 2018

Before that they had toured across some major Canadian cities with Stars on Ice…

… which included a meeting with Drake.

6️⃣ A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on May 3, 2018 at 6:10pm PDT

If you happen to live in southwestern Ontario, Ilderton will be the hot spot on August 4 as they head back to the place where their careers began for a parade and event to thank their true hometown fans.