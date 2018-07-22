AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Say hello to Miraitowa, the mascot for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!

On Sunday, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee revealed Miraitowa (pronounced mee-rah-e-toh-wa), as the official mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The name Miraitowa is a combination of the Japanese words future and eternity. Its Paralympic counterpart’s name, Someity, (pronounced soh-may-tee) originates from a popular cherry blossom variety “Someiyoshino” and is a play on the English phrase “so mighty”.

The selection process for the Tokyo 2020 mascot began with 2,042 submissions. It was then narrowed down to a shortlist of three possible choices. A total of 109,041 elementary students in Japan voted on the three options. On February 28, organizers revealed which design received the most votes.

After the official announcement, Miraitowa and Someity took a boat cruise through the city to meet local residents. As part of the mascot name reveal, there is a Tokyo 2020 mascot’s house in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya that the public can visit.