COC/Thomas Skrlj

On Friday, Evan Dunfee claimed victory in the men’s 20km race walk at the NACAC Championship, picking up the first of four medals for Canada. Also winning medals were Tim Nedow, Jillian Weir and Kate Van Buskirk.

Dunfee completed the race in 1:25:39, finishing five seconds ahead of American Nick Christie. John Cody Risch, also from the United States finished third.

He said of his victory: “It’s great to kick things off. Coming back for Pan Ams, picking up a medal on the first day and setting the scene for what followed, which was a great Canadian haul, I’m hoping to set the tone today.”

In the evening, Weir threw a seasonal best of 71.96 metres to win the silver medal, finishing in between two American competitors. She finished behind Deanna Price (74.60 metres) and ahead of Brooke Andersen (70.05 metres).

Next up, Tim Nedow picked up Canada’s next medal. He won silver in men’s shotput with a distance of 21.02 metres. The athlete has been training with Dylan Armstrong, and looks to him for inspiration.

“Dylan Armstrong’s record is up there at over 22-metres, which is top 20 all-time. My lifetime goal is to throw 22-metres, I’m still in this sport because I think I can do more. Everything is on track.”

Canada’s final medal of the day was won by Van Buskirk in the 5000m. She finished the race third in 15:50.35s, behind winner Rachel Schneider and second place finisher Lauren Paquette, both from the United States.

Qualifying for Saturday’s finals in their events were Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Crystal Emmanuel and Jonathan Cabral. Brown set a new stadium record of 20.58s in the men’s 200m, previously held by Jared Connaughton. Emmanuel finished the women’s 200m in 22.82 seconds, also setting a new stadium record.

Competition at the NACAC Championship continues through Sunday at Varsity Stadium in Toronto.