WBSC

The Canadian women are bringing home bronze from the World Softball Championship. Canada faced Japan and were defeated 0-3 in the game.

At the World Championship in Chiba, Japan, Canada has a preliminary record of 5-2. They won against Great Britain, Venezuela, Italy, China, and Botswana.

In the playoff round, Canada defeated the Netherlands 8-1, followed by victories against Puerto Rico (10-4) and Australia (12-0).

During the bronze medal match, Canada had difficulty gaining momentum against a strong Japan team. Japan was one of the two teams Canada lost to during the preliminaries.

Danielle Lawrie was the starting pitcher for Canada, pitching two innings, allowing three hits, and two strikeouts. In the first inning, Japan’s Yuka Ichiguchi scored the first run after a triple hit from Saki Yamazaki to deep right field.

In the bottom of the third inning, Eujenna Caira relieved Lawrie. Yamazaki scored Japan’s other two runs in the third.

Canada will have another chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Americas Olympic Qualifier event. There will be a total of 16 teams playing for Olympic Games qualification. Nations eligible to compete will be determined from the final standings of the 2019 Pan American Games. The top two teams from the Americas Olympic Qualifier event will earn berths for Tokyo 2020.