After four days at the ICF Sprint World Championships in Montemor O Vehlo, Portugal, Team Canada has claimed two medals in women’s canoe.

Laurence Vincent-Lapointe defended her world championship title in the women’s C-1 200m with a time of 45.567 seconds. Vincent-Lapointe finished ahead of of Olesia Romasenko of Russia who won silver in 46.242 seconds and Dorota Borowska of Poland who took bronze in 46.812 seconds.

Not only is Vincent-Lapointe now a six-time world champion in the women’s C-1 200m event, she also set the world record earlier this year at the World Cup in Szeged, Hungary when she posted a time of 44.02 seconds.

Katie Vincent won bronze in the women’s C-1 500m in Montemor O Vehlo, Portugal on Friday. Vincent raced to a time of 2 minutes 12.1248 seconds, 1.157 seconds behind Russia’s Kseniia Kurach who won gold. Alena Nadzrova of Belarus took bronze in 2:11.631.

Team Canada’s Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent paddle to gold and a world best time in the women’s C-2 500m at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Duisburg, Germany (Photo: ICF/Dezso Vekassy)

Vincent-Lapointe and Vincent will race for a medal in the C-2 500m event on Sunday morning after dominating the qualification round. The pair are the reigning world champions in the event.

