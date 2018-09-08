Matt Hughes won silver today at the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic. He ran the men’s 3000m Steeplechase in 8:29.70 minutes.

He was beaten by Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto, who won the gold in 8:22.55 minutes. Behind Hughes with bronze was Italian Yohanes Chiappinelli with 8:32.89.

Matt Hughes 🇨🇦 hugs it out after finishing second in the men's 3000m steeplechase @iaaforg @iaafostrava2018 WATCH NOW | IAAF Continental Cup: DAY 1 – Ostrava https://t.co/QOTyFAYSwT pic.twitter.com/7tQLvdMs3D — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) September 8, 2018

Hughes had an extra 7 points for Team Americas, who is in first place in the competition with 105 points. Team Europe follows with 99 points, then Team Asia-Pacific with 73 points, and finally Team Africa, with 68 points. The Continental Cup ends Sunday.