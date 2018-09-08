Matt Hughes won silver today at the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic. He ran the men’s 3000m Steeplechase in 8:29.70 minutes.
He was beaten by Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto, who won the gold in 8:22.55 minutes. Behind Hughes with bronze was Italian Yohanes Chiappinelli with 8:32.89.
Hughes had an extra 7 points for Team Americas, who is in first place in the competition with 105 points. Team Europe follows with 99 points, then Team Asia-Pacific with 73 points, and finally Team Africa, with 68 points. The Continental Cup ends Sunday.
