Top 10 places to visit in Canada

Whether you are looking to vacation or just want some new places to check out, here’s 10 amazing places to visit in Canada.

As the second largest country in the world, Canada has no shortage short of adventure and beauty. From coast to coast there is everything from rich and lively cities to breathtaking natural wonders.

Many of these tourist attractions are well known while others will surprise you. Here is our list of Canada’s top tourist attractions.

1. Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is definitely Canada’s most famous natural attraction. With millions of tourists each year, Niagara Falls is a must-see when visiting. There are actually three sets of falls but the most popular and largest is known as Horseshoe falls which drops approximately 57 meters.

Apart from the famous falls, there are many other attractions nearby such as restaurants, museums, winery’s, shops, water parks and casinos.

2. CN Tower

Right in the heart of downtown Toronto the CN Tower stands tall. If you are brave enough, you can ride the glass elevator to the top where there is a view of the entire city. Along with the amazing view, the CN tower is home to one of Toronto’s finest restaurants, 360 Restaurant. 360 Restaurant rotates while you are eating so you can have an unforgettable experience!

3. Banff National Park

With a portion of the Rocky Mountains, Banff National Park is home to beautiful turquoise lakes, hiking trails, glaciers and forests. One of the most famous attractions at Banff National Park is Lake Louise and the gorgeous Canadian Pacific hotel Château Lake Louise. After checking out the natural wonders, head over to the town of Banff to shop and eat!

4. Old Québec

Château Frontenac is the one of the most visited attractions in Québec, sitting atop of the city it is one place that is a must visit when in Québec. If you are a foodie, take the 2.5-hour Old Quebec food tour that features five culinarily and culturally significant spots showcasing the area’s historic European heritage. There is also many museums to visit and learn about Québec’s ancient history dating back to the 17th century.

4. Cape Breton

Cape Breton is located on the coast of the Atlantic, in the province of Nova Scotia. The most famous is the drive on the Cabot Trail. The highway goes for 185 miles along Cape Breton’s rocky northern shore, looping inland through Cape Breton Highlands National Park, and passing along the salmon-filled Margaree River, connecting eight major communities with varied backgrounds. If you want to enjoy landscapes and lobster then this is the place for you!

5. Churchill

With no paved roads leading into Churchill, visitors will have to arrive by train or plane to see this amazing place. From July to November, about a thousand Polar Bears migrate to Churchill which is why it is named the “Polar Bear Capital of the World”. In the summertime, thousands of migrating beluga whales go to the town’s coast. If there is a high amount of solar activity, Churchill can sometimes see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights). It might not be the first choice for a vacation but it is definitely something for the bucket list.

6. Muskoka Lakes

During the winter there is ice fishing, sledding, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, but summertime is when Muskoka Lakes thrives. Muskoka is home to fresh water lakes and cozy cottages, it is the perfect getaway for a week. Many celebrities own cottages on the Muskoka Lakes because of the privacy and scenery. Cottage life is some of the in Canada.

7. Whistler

In Vancouver, British Columbia sits Whistler that is home to one of the largest ski resorts in North America. It was home to the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics Games and offers everything from snowshoeing to skiing and snowboarding. Even if you can’t do the physical activities in Whistler, the village is a chalet-style with shops and restaurants. Sit back, relax and enjoy the view.

8. Peggy’s Cove

Peggy’s Cove is located on the coast of Nova Scotia and is famous for its fishing town, tasty seafood and gorgeous scenery. Most known for its historic lighthouse, which was built in 1915, it is the perfect place to take a picture and enjoy the view. Even though it is small, more than half a million of tourists go to Peggy’s Cover every year, just to snap photos of its famed lighthouse.

9. Athabasca Falls

Athabasca Falls is a waterfall in Jasper National Park that is known for its force due to the amount of water falling into the gorge. You can easily view and photograph it from different points and trails around the falls. Even when Athabasca river levels are at their lowest in the colder seasons, large amounts of water still flow over the falls. Absolutely breathtaking!

10. Montréal

Montréal is one of the most bilingual cities in Quebec and Canada, with over 59% of the population able to speak both English and French. It will feel like you are strolling Paris, with its fancy boutiques, restaurants, and sidewalk cafes.

While you’re there, enjoy the Canadian Olympic Experience. Located at Team Canada’s headquarters in Montreal, the interactive journey will give fans the chance to completely immerse themselves into the world of Canadian Olympic athletes!