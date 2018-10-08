On day two of Youth Olympic Games Finlay Knox took home bronze in the 200m individual medley.
He finished with a time of 2:01.91, 2.33 seconds behind winner Tomoe Hvas of Norway. Ahead of Knox was Italian Thomas Ceccon, who finished the race in 2:01.29.
This is the third medal for Canada at Buenos Aires 2018. Canada earned three medals on day 2, silver in b-girl breaking and bronze in the -81kg judo class, won by Emma and Keagan Young, respectively.
