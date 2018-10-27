THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada won a pair of medals on Saturday at Skate Canada International, courtesy of Keegan Messing and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro. Messing won silver in the men’s program while Moore-Towers and Marinaro brought home the bronze.

The duo claimed Canada’s first medal of the weekend, landing on the podium with a score of 200.93. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France took first place, followed by Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China.

After the short program where they earned 71.26 points, Moore-Towers and Marinaro were in third place.

Moore-Towers said of their Friday performance, “We felt really great. We’ve been struggling with our short program this season so our main goal here was not to take ourselves out of the game early.”

Canada had two other pairs in competition. Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud (172.53) finished fifth, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe (162.16) were eighth.

Canada’s second medal was won by Keegan Messing. He finished Friday in first place after the short program, with a personal best score of 95.05 points. In the free skate, despite a fall, Messing still landed on the podium in second spot. He earned 170.12 points for the free program, ending the weekend with a total of 265.17 points.

Shoma Uno won the top spot, finishing with 277.25 points. Uno was the silver medalist at Pyeongchang 2018.

Last year, Messing placed eighth at the World Championships and sixth at the Olympics.

Also in the men’s competition were Nam Nguyenand Roman Sadovsky. They finished in fifth (240.94 points) and twelfth (210.60 points), respectively.

Competition continues through Saturday in Laval, Quebec, with the ice dance and ladies free program.