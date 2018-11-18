In the final race of the first World Cup of the season, Team Canada won men’s team sprint bronze in Obihiro, Japan.

Canada’s team of Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola, Rémi Beaulieu and David La Rue dominated their matchup with Poland to secure a time of 1:20.980 seconds. The Canadians had to wait to see if either of the teams in the final race group were able to push them off the podium, but their time was fast enough for bronze.

Canada finished just 0.19s behind Norway who won silver in 1:20.790s. The Netherlands took gold in 1:19.780s.

