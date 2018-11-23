Photo: @SSC/PVC / Twitter

Team Canada kicked off the second stop of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomakomai, Japan with a silver medal in the women’s team pursuit.

Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison posted a time of 3:05.950 to finish sandwiched between the home favourites (3:02.370) and Russia (3:06.690). At last week’s season opener in Obihiro, Japan, the same Canadian trio narrowly missed the podium, placing fourth. Meanwhile this is the second straight victory for Japan.

What is unique about this stop of the World Cup circuit is that it is the first to be held outdoors in a decade. It was a brisk four degrees Celsius at race time, which proved to be no problem for the Canadian crew.

Competition continues in Tomakomai through Sunday. You can catch the rest of the weekend’s events on CBC Sports livestream.