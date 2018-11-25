Sabau Gabriela, International Judo Federation

Jessica Klimkait won -57 kg gold and Shady El Nahas claimed -100 kg silver this weekend in Japan.

On Saturday, Klimkait defeated hometown favourite Momo Tamaoki of Japan to win women’s -57 kg gold. After winning her pool, Klimkait defeated the 2017 Junior World Champion, Haruka Funakubo of Japan before facing Tamaoki in the final.

El Nahas was defeated only in the final by Aaron World of Japan to claim men’s -100 kg silver on the final day of competition.

Japan dominated this World Cup stop in Osaka, winning gold in 11 of the 14 categories. Two Canadians finished just off the podium. Christa Deguchi was fifth in women’s -57 kg and Arthur Margelidon finished fifth in men’s -73 kg.