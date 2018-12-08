THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

It was a sweet hometown medal for Kim McRae Saturday afternoon in Calgary. The luger slid to a bronze medal at the Luge World Cup.

Her two runs gave her a combined time of 1:33.885, behind Germans Natalie Geisenberger (1:33.512) and winner Julia Taubitz (1.33.408).

This is the fourth World Cup medal for McRae, and first on the Olympic Track in Calgary.

McRae said on the first race of her season: “It is incredible. I didn’t actually think this was possible. I just wanted two consistent runs today, and to be on the podium. To continue where Alex left off last year is incredible.”

Saturday also marked the retirement of Alex Gough and Sam Edney. Gough took a farewell slide down the track. At Pyeonchang 2018, she became the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in luge when she won bronze in women’s singles.

Gough’s accomplishments include 27 individual and 16 team relay World Cup medals, two individual and four team relay World Championship medals, along with her two Olympic medals.

“When I got into luge I had no aspirations of going to the Olympics – it was just a new, fun sport to do to stay active through the winter that evolved into this amazing journey that I have had. So, winning not one but two Olympic medals is beyond anything I set out to do, and allowed me to live a dream that developed over the course of my career,” said Gough.

In the team relay competition, the team of Mcrae, Reid Watts, Justin Snith and Tristan Walker combined for a sixth-place finish with a time of 2:22.109.

The next stop on the FIL World Cup circuit is in Lake Placid from December 15-16.