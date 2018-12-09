At the first World Cup of the season, Elisabeth Maier slid her way to skeleton silver in Sigulda, Latvia.

Maier finished the track in 1:45.42, behind Russian Elena Nikitina (1:45.12) and ahead of German Tina Hermann (1:45.60).

From left, Elisabeth Maier of Canada, second place, Enena Nikitina of Russia, first place, and Tina Hermann of Germany, third place, celebrates after women’s skeleton World Cup race in Sigulda, Latvia, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium with a time of 1:45.69. Also in competition was Mirela Rahneva, finishing in 12th.

In the men’s competition, David Greszczyszyn finished in 15th, while Kevin Boyer was 22nd.

The next stop on the IBSF World Cup schedule is in Winterberg, Germany from December 14-15.

