At the first World Cup of the season, Elisabeth Maier slid her way to skeleton silver in Sigulda, Latvia.

Maier finished the track in 1:45.42, behind Russian Elena Nikitina (1:45.12) and ahead of German Tina Hermann (1:45.60).

Fellow Canadian Jane Channell finished just off the podium with a time of 1:45.69. Also in competition was Mirela Rahneva, finishing in 12th.

Un temps canon a permis à la skeletoneuse 🇨🇦 Elisabeth Maier de passer de la 3e à la 2e marche du podium à la Coupe du monde de Sigulda. Revoyez sa deuxième manche ⤵ pic.twitter.com/ctwmIC0S5q — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 9, 2018

In the men’s competition, David Greszczyszyn finished in 15th, while Kevin Boyer was 22nd.

The next stop on the IBSF World Cup schedule is in Winterberg, Germany from December 14-15.