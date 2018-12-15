On Saturday in Breckenridge, Colorado, Evan McEachran won the slopestyle skiing title at the Dew Tour for the first time in his career.

McEachran landed on the top spot on the podium with a final score of 187.34 points. He finished ahead of American Alex Hall (184.00 points) and Henrik Harlaut of Sweden (181.67 points).

After his first run on the jumps section, McEachran was in third place with 92.67 points. The second section of the course included rails and accounted for 50% of the final score, where each skier has three runs On his third and final run, he earned 94.67, propelling him into first place for the title.

