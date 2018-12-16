FIS/Mateusz Kielpinski

Mikaël Kingsbury remains undefeated on the Thaiwoo course in China after winning the dual moguls title on Sunday.

The skier advanced to the final round after defeating Japan’s Goshin Fujiki, American Bradley Wilson, and Frenchman Benjamin Cavet in the preceding rounds.

In the big final, he faced off against Sweden’s Oskar Elofsson. During the race, Elofsson had a tumble before the second and final jump, paving the way to victory for Kingsbury.

This win comes after Kingsbury won Saturday’s moguls race for his 51st World Cup title. He remains undefeated this season.

Next up on the FIS World Cup circuit for moguls will be in Calgary from January 11-12, 2019.