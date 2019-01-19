Marielle Thompson won her third World Cup medal on Saturday, claiming the silver medal in Idre Fjall, Sweden.
Thompson finished ahead of Swiss skier Fanny Smith and behind winner Heidi Zacher of Germany.
Thompson on the race: “The conditions were pretty challenging with a lot of wind and aggressive, slow snow, so we had to make some adjustments. But I think I skied really well in every heat, and managed to be patient in the final where I was fourth going into the final straightaway. I managed to make two passes and get second today, so that’s awesome. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s race and hopefully make an improvement here on second.”
She opened the season with a bronze medal in Switzerland, and then won silver in her third race of the season in Italy.
PyeongChang 2018 champion Kelsey Serwa finished seventh while Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan finished in 5th.
View this post on Instagram
5th place for the first World Cup of 2019! Really happy with how most of the day went and I’m pretty excited for another race tomorrow. Here we go! @elanskis @mackenzieinvestments @julianabicycles @srammtb @sunshinevillage @monttremblant @clubdeskitremblant @cafesainthenri @buchabrew @swagman @leki.ski.outdoor @levelgloves @descente_international @pocsports @alpinecanada @fisfreestyle @teamcanada
On the men’s side Christopher Delbosco was the highest ranked Canadian, finishing in 20th. Competition continues through Sunday in Idre Fjall.
