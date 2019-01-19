Marielle Thompson won her third World Cup medal on Saturday, claiming the silver medal in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Thompson finished ahead of Swiss skier Fanny Smith and behind winner Heidi Zacher of Germany.

A stunning day of racing @idrefjall leading up to the 7th victory in the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup for Germany´s Heidi Zacher. Check out today´s big ladies´ final. pic.twitter.com/sN1AcgoMTT — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 19, 2019

Thompson on the race: “The conditions were pretty challenging with a lot of wind and aggressive, slow snow, so we had to make some adjustments. But I think I skied really well in every heat, and managed to be patient in the final where I was fourth going into the final straightaway. I managed to make two passes and get second today, so that’s awesome. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s race and hopefully make an improvement here on second.”

READ: Marielle Thompson opens ski cross season with World Cup bronze

She opened the season with a bronze medal in Switzerland, and then won silver in her third race of the season in Italy.

PyeongChang 2018 champion Kelsey Serwa finished seventh while Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan finished in 5th.

READ: Marielle Thompson skis to silver in Innichen

On the men’s side Christopher Delbosco was the highest ranked Canadian, finishing in 20th. Competition continues through Sunday in Idre Fjall.