Photo: Kevin Light

Inspired by the talent of Canada’s youth, RBC Training Ground is back for its fourth year in pursuit of Team Canada’s next Olympic athletes.

With more locations than ever before and a slightly new format, here are the things you need to know, especially if you’re a young athlete seeking a breakout opportunity.

What is RBC Training Ground?

RBC Training Ground is an innovative, nationwide program that identifies and tests young Canadian amateur athletes through high-performance combines. Those identified as having high potential receive funding and other forms of support they need to one day reach an Olympic podium.

Who can participate in RBC Training Ground?

Canadian youth who are 14 to 25 years old have the chance to compete at RBC Training Ground events. This age range helps participating National Sports Organizations (NSOs) identify athletes who can develop into Olympic hopefuls based on long-term athlete development and the Canadian Sport for Life program.

When and where are the 2019 RBC Training Ground events?

When RBC Training Ground launched in 2016 there were only four events. Now, RBC is excited to announce that there are 34 qualifying events that will run from February to May 2019 across Canada. This year RBC Training Ground will be in all ten provinces and for the first time ever, a Canadian territory, Yukon. Last year in 2018, over 3000 youth were tested across Canada and this number is expected to grow. New this year, a single National Final will take place in Calgary, Alberta in September 2019.

For exact dates and locations, please see the full schedule below.

What kind of assessments take place during the high-performance combines?

Athletes are assessed using field-based tests that require speed, strength, power, and endurance abilities. Among the tests are:

40-metre sprint (speed)

Isometric mid-thigh pull (strength)

Vertical jump (power)

20-metre multi-stage shuttle run aka the beep test (endurance)

Other tests may be added as needed by the NSOs. For more details and video instructions on these four tests, click here.

What National Sport Organizations are recruiting at the 2019 RBC Training Ground?

There are eight NSOs involved in the 2019 RBC Training Ground program. No matter what sport an athlete currently represents, based on test results and if the athlete is committed, they can be recruited by:

Athletics Canada

Canada Snowboard

Canoe Kayak Canada

Cycling Canada

Freestyle Canada

Rowing Canada

Rugby Canada

Speed Skating Canada

What is the partnership between RBC and the Canadian Olympic Committee?

Since 1947, RBC has been the longest standing partner of Team Canada. It notably helped send Canadian athletes to the St. Moritz 1948 Olympic Winter Games. Overall, RBC has been a champion in supporting Team Canada the last 37 Olympic Games through excellence, teamwork, diversity and commitment. In partnership with CBC, RBC and the COC have the ability to showcase the inspiring success of their athletes and their dreams coming true.

How can I participate in the 2019 RBC Training Ground program?

To be a part of the 2019 RBC Training Ground program, please register here.

2019 RBC Training Ground Qualifying Event Schedule

Atlantic Canada

February 3 – Halifax, NS – Canada Games Centre – 9:00am

March 23 – Antigonish, NS – St. Francis Xavier University (Oland Centre) – 9:00am

March 31 – Charlottetown, PEI – UPEI (Chi Wan-Young Sport Centre) – 9:00am

April 7 – Moncton, NB – Université de Moncton (CEPS Louis-J.-Robichaud) – 9:00am

April 14 – St John’s, NL – NL Sport Centre – 9:00am

May 4 – Wolfville, NS – Acadia University (Athletic Complex) – 9:00am

May 5 – Fredericton, NB – University of New Brunswick (Richard J. Currie Centre) – 9:00am Québec

March 23 – Gatineau, QC – Centre sportif de Gatineau – 9:00am

March 30 – Mauricie/Trois-Rivières, QC – Complexe sportif Alphonse-Desjardins – 10:30am

April 27 – Laurentides, QC – IRS de Saint-Jérôme – 9:00am

May 4 – Montréal/Montérégie, QC – École secondaire De Mortagne – 9:00am

May 18 – Sherbrooke, QC – École secondaire du Triolet – 9:00am

May 25 – Quebec City, QC – PEPS de l’Université Laval – 9:00am

Ontario

March 9 – St. Catharines, ON – Brock University – 9:00am

March 16 – Waterloo, ON – Wilfrid Laurier University – 9:00am

April 6 – Ottawa, ON – University of Ottawa – 9:00am

April 20 – Toronto, ON – Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – 9:00am

Manitoba

April 7 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Games Sport for Life Centre – 9:00am

April 13 – Brandon, MB – Brandon University (Healthy Living Centre) – 9:00am

April 27 – Thompson, MB – Thompson Regional Community Centre – 9:00am

May 4 – Winnipeg, MB – University of Manitoba (Max Bell Fieldhouse) – 9:00am

Saskatchewan

February 23 – Saskatoon, SK – Henk Ruys Soccer Centre – 9:00am

April 27 – Regina, SK – Regina Field House – 9:00am

Alberta

March 2 – Lethbridge, AB – University of Lethbridge – 9:00am

March 24 – Red Deer, AB – Red Deer Collage (Gary W. Harris Centre) – 8:00am

April 7 – Edmonton, AB – University of Alberta (Foote Field) – 9:00am

May 4 – Fort McMurray, AB – Keyano College (Syncrude Sport & Wellness Centre) – 9:00am

May 12 – Calgary, AB – University of Calgary (Red Gym) – 9:00am

British Columbia

March 3 – Prince George, BC – UNBC (Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre) – 9:00am

March 17 – Victoria, BC – University of Victoria (CARSA) – 9:00am

April 6 – Richmond/Vancouver, BC – Richmond Oval (Canadian Sport Institute Pacific) – 9:00am

April 14 – Kamloops, BC – Tournament Capital Centre – 9:00am

April 28 – Langley, BC – Langley Events Centre – 9:00am

Yukon

May 11 – Whitehorse, YK – Canada Games Centre – 9:00am

National Final