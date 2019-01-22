Inspired by the talent of Canada’s youth, RBC Training Ground is back for its fourth year in pursuit of Team Canada’s next Olympic athletes.
With more locations than ever before and a slightly new format, here are the things you need to know, especially if you’re a young athlete seeking a breakout opportunity.
What is RBC Training Ground?
RBC Training Ground is an innovative, nationwide program that identifies and tests young Canadian amateur athletes through high-performance combines. Those identified as having high potential receive funding and other forms of support they need to one day reach an Olympic podium.
Who can participate in RBC Training Ground?
Canadian youth who are 14 to 25 years old have the chance to compete at RBC Training Ground events. This age range helps participating National Sports Organizations (NSOs) identify athletes who can develop into Olympic hopefuls based on long-term athlete development and the Canadian Sport for Life program.
When and where are the 2019 RBC Training Ground events?
When RBC Training Ground launched in 2016 there were only four events. Now, RBC is excited to announce that there are 34 qualifying events that will run from February to May 2019 across Canada. This year RBC Training Ground will be in all ten provinces and for the first time ever, a Canadian territory, Yukon. Last year in 2018, over 3000 youth were tested across Canada and this number is expected to grow. New this year, a single National Final will take place in Calgary, Alberta in September 2019.
For exact dates and locations, please see the full schedule below.
What kind of assessments take place during the high-performance combines?
Athletes are assessed using field-based tests that require speed, strength, power, and endurance abilities. Among the tests are:
- 40-metre sprint (speed)
- Isometric mid-thigh pull (strength)
- Vertical jump (power)
- 20-metre multi-stage shuttle run aka the beep test (endurance)
Other tests may be added as needed by the NSOs. For more details and video instructions on these four tests, click here.
What National Sport Organizations are recruiting at the 2019 RBC Training Ground?
This past weekend I had the incredible opportunity to compete at the RBC Training Ground Ontario Finals. I exceeded any expectations I had by not only winning overall, but also breaking a national record in the strength division. It's wonderful that this program exists for aspiring athletes and I look forward to the future and what lies ahead.
There are eight NSOs involved in the 2019 RBC Training Ground program. No matter what sport an athlete currently represents, based on test results and if the athlete is committed, they can be recruited by:
- Athletics Canada
- Canada Snowboard
- Canoe Kayak Canada
- Cycling Canada
- Freestyle Canada
- Rowing Canada
- Rugby Canada
- Speed Skating Canada
What is the partnership between RBC and the Canadian Olympic Committee?
Since 1947, RBC has been the longest standing partner of Team Canada. It notably helped send Canadian athletes to the St. Moritz 1948 Olympic Winter Games. Overall, RBC has been a champion in supporting Team Canada the last 37 Olympic Games through excellence, teamwork, diversity and commitment. In partnership with CBC, RBC and the COC have the ability to showcase the inspiring success of their athletes and their dreams coming true.
How can I participate in the 2019 RBC Training Ground program?
To be a part of the 2019 RBC Training Ground program, please register here.
2019 RBC Training Ground Qualifying Event Schedule
Atlantic Canada
- February 3 – Halifax, NS – Canada Games Centre – 9:00am
- March 23 – Antigonish, NS – St. Francis Xavier University (Oland Centre) – 9:00am
- March 31 – Charlottetown, PEI – UPEI (Chi Wan-Young Sport Centre) – 9:00am
- April 7 – Moncton, NB – Université de Moncton (CEPS Louis-J.-Robichaud) – 9:00am
- April 14 – St John’s, NL – NL Sport Centre – 9:00am
- May 4 – Wolfville, NS – Acadia University (Athletic Complex) – 9:00am
- May 5 – Fredericton, NB – University of New Brunswick (Richard J. Currie Centre) – 9:00am
Québec
- March 23 – Gatineau, QC – Centre sportif de Gatineau – 9:00am
- March 30 – Mauricie/Trois-Rivières, QC – Complexe sportif Alphonse-Desjardins – 10:30am
- April 27 – Laurentides, QC – IRS de Saint-Jérôme – 9:00am
- May 4 – Montréal/Montérégie, QC – École secondaire De Mortagne – 9:00am
- May 18 – Sherbrooke, QC – École secondaire du Triolet – 9:00am
- May 25 – Quebec City, QC – PEPS de l’Université Laval – 9:00am
Ontario
- March 9 – St. Catharines, ON – Brock University – 9:00am
- March 16 – Waterloo, ON – Wilfrid Laurier University – 9:00am
- April 6 – Ottawa, ON – University of Ottawa – 9:00am
- April 20 – Toronto, ON – Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre – 9:00am
Manitoba
- April 7 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Games Sport for Life Centre – 9:00am
- April 13 – Brandon, MB – Brandon University (Healthy Living Centre) – 9:00am
- April 27 – Thompson, MB – Thompson Regional Community Centre – 9:00am
- May 4 – Winnipeg, MB – University of Manitoba (Max Bell Fieldhouse) – 9:00am
Saskatchewan
- February 23 – Saskatoon, SK – Henk Ruys Soccer Centre – 9:00am
- April 27 – Regina, SK – Regina Field House – 9:00am
Alberta
- March 2 – Lethbridge, AB – University of Lethbridge – 9:00am
- March 24 – Red Deer, AB – Red Deer Collage (Gary W. Harris Centre) – 8:00am
- April 7 – Edmonton, AB – University of Alberta (Foote Field) – 9:00am
- May 4 – Fort McMurray, AB – Keyano College (Syncrude Sport & Wellness Centre) – 9:00am
- May 12 – Calgary, AB – University of Calgary (Red Gym) – 9:00am
British Columbia
- March 3 – Prince George, BC – UNBC (Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre) – 9:00am
- March 17 – Victoria, BC – University of Victoria (CARSA) – 9:00am
- April 6 – Richmond/Vancouver, BC – Richmond Oval (Canadian Sport Institute Pacific) – 9:00am
- April 14 – Kamloops, BC – Tournament Capital Centre – 9:00am
- April 28 – Langley, BC – Langley Events Centre – 9:00am
Yukon
- May 11 – Whitehorse, YK – Canada Games Centre – 9:00am
National Final
- September 14 & 15 – Calgary, AB – Genesis Centre (Feature Gym)
