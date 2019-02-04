Over the weekend, Team Canada had strong podium performances during the World Ski Cross Championships in Utah, and the Short Track World Cup in Germany.
Ski Cross
@bigairmar is the ski cross world champion 🥇💪👏 // Marielle Thompson couronnée championne du monde en ski cross! 🏆🔥 . #Repost @fisfreestyle ・・・ Enjoy ladies’ big final from today’s Utah 2019 World Champs ski cross event with Marielle Thompson 🇨🇦 claiming gold 🥇, Fanny Smith finishing in second 🥈 and Alizee Baron rounding the podium in third 🥉 Congrats ladies 👏👏👏 #fisfreestyle #skicross #utahworlds2019
Marielle Thompson claimed the women’s ski cross world champion title on Saturday in Solitude, Utah. The Sochi 2014 Olympic champion came away with gold after passing Switzerland’s number one ranked, Fanny Smith. Alizee Baron from France finished in third.
World Champs Silver!!! So pumped to hit the podium, it was a battle out there today and I gave it everything I had! Proud of my effort, thankful for the amazing team behind me and beyond happy to bring home a medal! Congratulations to @francois_place for the W, @drury.kc snagging bronze for a little Olympic redemption and @bigairmar for the win on the ladies side! #alwaysgoodtimes #oneobsession #thesweatlife #arcsforabby #RBCOlympian #audiontheslopes #GuestTekConnects
For their first World Championship medals, Brady Leman won silver and Kevin Drury won bronze during the men’s ski cross event in Utah. Francois Place of France won gold.
Ski Big Air
Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won big air bronze on Saturday to finish the evening. Beaulieu-Marchand came away with a final score of 183.25 for his first world championship medal. Fabien Boesch from Switzerland won gold and Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut earned silver.
Short Track
Canada’s speed skaters saw three silvers on Saturday in Dresden from Kim Boutin, Charles Hamelin, and Charle Cournoyer.
Kim Boutin earned the first silver of the day during the 1500m race with a time of 2:23.140. Her strong, strategic performance put her past Netherland’s Suzanne Schulting (2:23.200) and behind South Korean Kim Ji Yoo (2:23.076).
For his first individual win of the season, Charles Hamelin claimed silver during the 1500m race. Hamelin finished the race in 2:15.55 behind South Korean Kim Gun Woo in 2:15.123. Lim Hyo Juan, also of South Korea, earned third with 2:15.180.
Also for his first medal of the season, Charle Cournoyer earned a silver medal during the 1000m race. Cournoyer beat South Korea’s Hong Kyung Hwan by four thousandths of a second with a time of 1:25.412. Korean Hwang Dae Heon took home the gold medal.
Canada’s team of Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion won gold in the Men’s 5000m relay on Sunday in Dresden. The team finished with a time of 6:44.646 to advance past the Japanese (6:45.810) and the Hungarians (6:50.998). Last year the same team won silver at the World Championships and bronze at PyeongChang 2018.
Cedrik Blais earned his first World Cup medal of his career with a bronze medal finish in the 500m. The South Koreans came out on top with a 40.272 by Dae Heon Hwang and Hyo Jun Lim (40.243). Blais finished with a time of 40.344 seconds.
Athletics
THIS GIRL IS BACK !!! 🚨🚨New Indoor Canadian Record🚨🚨 1 down 6 more meets to go and I want that 4.80 bar sooo bad!!😈 Thanks to @indoormeetingkarlsruhe for an incredible meet. I’m so thankful to everyone that has kept my head on straight and continued to build me up since my injury. I couldn’t have done it without you !🥰 📸: @97_danny
Notably, Alysha Newman set a new Canadian record for indoor pole vault at 4.71 metres at an IAAF meet in Karlsruhe, Germany on Saturday. Newman beat her own record of 4.70. The 24 year-old was able to tie for first place at the event after returning from an injury last season.
Tennis
On Saturday, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat the Slovaks to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals. The finals will take place in November in Madrid.
