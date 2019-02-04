Over the weekend, Team Canada had strong podium performances during the World Ski Cross Championships in Utah, and the Short Track World Cup in Germany.

Ski Cross

Marielle Thompson claimed the women’s ski cross world champion title on Saturday in Solitude, Utah. The Sochi 2014 Olympic champion came away with gold after passing Switzerland’s number one ranked, Fanny Smith. Alizee Baron from France finished in third.

For their first World Championship medals, Brady Leman won silver and Kevin Drury won bronze during the men’s ski cross event in Utah. Francois Place of France won gold.

Ski Big Air

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won big air bronze on Saturday to finish the evening. Beaulieu-Marchand came away with a final score of 183.25 for his first world championship medal. Fabien Boesch from Switzerland won gold and Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut earned silver.

Short Track

Canada’s speed skaters saw three silvers on Saturday in Dresden from Kim Boutin, Charles Hamelin, and Charle Cournoyer.

Kim Boutin earned the first silver of the day during the 1500m race with a time of 2:23.140. Her strong, strategic performance put her past Netherland’s Suzanne Schulting (2:23.200) and behind South Korean Kim Ji Yoo (2:23.076).

For his first individual win of the season, Charles Hamelin claimed silver during the 1500m race. Hamelin finished the race in 2:15.55 behind South Korean Kim Gun Woo in 2:15.123. Lim Hyo Juan, also of South Korea, earned third with 2:15.180.

Also for his first medal of the season, Charle Cournoyer earned a silver medal during the 1000m race. Cournoyer beat South Korea’s Hong Kyung Hwan by four thousandths of a second with a time of 1:25.412. Korean Hwang Dae Heon took home the gold medal.

Canada’s team of Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer and Pascal Dion won gold in the Men’s 5000m relay on Sunday in Dresden. The team finished with a time of 6:44.646 to advance past the Japanese (6:45.810) and the Hungarians (6:50.998). Last year the same team won silver at the World Championships and bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

Cedrik Blais earned his first World Cup medal of his career with a bronze medal finish in the 500m. The South Koreans came out on top with a 40.272 by Dae Heon Hwang and Hyo Jun Lim (40.243). Blais finished with a time of 40.344 seconds.

Athletics

Notably, Alysha Newman set a new Canadian record for indoor pole vault at 4.71 metres at an IAAF meet in Karlsruhe, Germany on Saturday. Newman beat her own record of 4.70. The 24 year-old was able to tie for first place at the event after returning from an injury last season.

Tennis

On Saturday, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat the Slovaks to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals. The finals will take place in November in Madrid.