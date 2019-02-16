Kevin Drury won the bronze medal on Saturday in Feldberg, Germany at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup.
He finished the race behind German Florian Wilmsmann and winner Ryan Regez of Switzerland.
This is his second straight podium and bronze medal. At the World Championships two weeks ago, Drury claimed the bronze medal, finishing right behind Brady Leman.
Leman ended his day in Feldberg 11th overall.
READ: Thompson is ski cross world champion, Beaulieu-Marchand wins big air bronze
On the women’s side, World Champion Marielle Thompson finished in fourth place, while Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan advanced to the small final and finished sixth overall.
Competition continues on Sunday with another day of ski cross races.
Trending:
Kevin Drury races to ski cross bronze in Feldberg