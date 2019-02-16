GEPA

Kevin Drury won the bronze medal on Saturday in Feldberg, Germany at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup.

He finished the race behind German Florian Wilmsmann and winner Ryan Regez of Switzerland.

Ryan Regez🇨🇭 went straight to the top for his first-ever World Cup podium finish today at #Feldberg ! He was joined in the big final by Florian Wilmsmann 🇩🇪, Kevin Drury 🇨🇦, and Alex Fiva 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/Q0GEsXuRle — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 16, 2019

This is his second straight podium and bronze medal. At the World Championships two weeks ago, Drury claimed the bronze medal, finishing right behind Brady Leman.

Leman ended his day in Feldberg 11th overall.

READ: Thompson is ski cross world champion, Beaulieu-Marchand wins big air bronze

On the women’s side, World Champion Marielle Thompson finished in fourth place, while Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan advanced to the small final and finished sixth overall.

Watch Sandra Naeslund follow up her December World Cup #skicross victory with another win today in #Feldberg (GER). She led Lisa Andersson 🇸🇪, Alizee Baron 🇫🇷, and Marielle Thompson 🇨🇦 in the big final. pic.twitter.com/1ZLpPeZRL4 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) February 16, 2019

Competition continues on Sunday with another day of ski cross races.