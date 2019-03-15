It was an exciting Friday for Team Canada as Christa Deguchi and Jessica Klimkait shared the Judo Grand Slam podium with a respective gold and bronze medal finish in Russia.

Christa Deguchi defeated Chen-Ling Lien of the Chinese Taipei for the gold medal. It was a quick match for Deguchi with ippon at a minute and 11 seconds. Deguchi previously won bronze at the Judo World Championships.

Jessica Klimkait originally came in at the number one seed, and won her first three games before falling to Haruka Funakubo from Japan. Notably, Funakubo won the other bronze medal event.

Klimkait was matched up against Portugal’s Telma Monteiro to fight for the bronze medal. Monteiro tried to use the edge of the mat to her advantage, yet Klimkait made space to ensure that she wasn’t under any threat. While Monteiro suffered two penalties, Klimkait continued to push, use the floor, and performed seoi-nage for a final mark of 1-0 to take home the bronze medal.

For Canada’s under 57 kg class, Deguchi sits in first place and Klimkait trails right behind her in second.

The next Grand Prix will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia from March 29th to 31st.