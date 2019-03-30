FIS/Mateusz Kielpinski

Canada’s Megan Oldham had two victories to celebrate on Saturday in Silvaplana, Switzerland: winning her first-ever slopestyle gold medal, and claiming the season’s Crystal Globe by one point.

The Parry Sound native is in her first season on the World Cup circuit, and had already won a silver and bronze medal this season.

17y/o Megan Oldham 🇨🇦 took her first-ever World Cup #slopestyle win today AND took the 2019 Slopestyle Crystal Globe! Not a bad way to finish the season! 💪💪💪 Slopestyle overall podium:

1. Megan Oldham 🇨🇦

2. Sarah Hoefflin 🇨🇭

3. Eileen Gu 🇺🇸 Congrats ladies! 🎉✨👏 pic.twitter.com/1AWgJ3Lzea — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 30, 2019

Oldham’s second run gave her a winning score of 84.51 points. France’s Tess Ledeux finished in second with 77.98 points, while Italian Silvia Bertagna claimed the bronze with 76.11 points.

The 18-year-old Canadian also won the 2019 Slopestyle Crystal Globe, finishing first overall in the FIS standings with 281 points, edging out Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin by one point.

On the men’s side, Evan McEachran finished in fifth place (86.90 points), and Teal Harle in eighth (84.58 points).

Max Moffatt finished in second place in the slopestyle overall standings.

The 2019 #slopestyle Crystal Globe goes to Mac Forehand of the USA! Congrats to all the guys on another truly ripping season, see you next year!! Men's Slopestyle overall podium:

1. Mac Forehand 🇺🇸

2. Max Moffatt 🇨🇦

3. Andri Ragettli 🇨🇭#worldcup #freeski pic.twitter.com/osJSMYl5Fy — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 30, 2019

Canada was also named the Nations Cup overall winner, finishing with 6266 points.