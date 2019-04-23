Get your read on!
Team Canada athletes compete for the top of the podium, but some are also published authors. Here’s a list of books written by Team Canada Olympians you need to add to your collection.
Tessa and Scott: Our journey from childhood dream to gold
99: Stories of the Game
Riding High
Unsinkable
Simon Says Gold: Simon Whitfield’s Pursuit of athletic excellence
Playing with fire: the highest highs and lowest lows of Theo Fleury
Open heart, Open mind
Inside Out: Straight talk from a Gay
Soulmates on Ice
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford
The 4 year Olympian
Hurry Hard: The Russ Howard Story
Bruny Surin: Le lion tranquille
Plonger dans la vie
De la défaite à la victoire
100 athlètes, cent recettes
