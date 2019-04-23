Get your read on!

Team Canada athletes compete for the top of the podium, but some are also published authors. Here’s a list of books written by Team Canada Olympians you need to add to your collection.

Tessa and Scott: Our journey from childhood dream to gold

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Photo: Amazon

99: Stories of the Game

Wayne Gretzky

Courtesy: NHL.com

Riding High

Ian Millar

Photo: Amazon

Unsinkable

Silken Laumann

Courtesy: Silken Laumann

Simon Says Gold: Simon Whitfield’s Pursuit of athletic excellence

Simon Whitfield

Photo: Amazon

Playing with fire: the highest highs and lowest lows of Theo Fleury

Theoren Fleury

Photo: Amazon

Open heart, Open mind

Clara Hughes

Photo: Amazon

Inside Out: Straight talk from a Gay

Mark Tewksbury

Photo: GoodReads.com

Soulmates on Ice

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford

Photo: Amazon

The 4 year Olympian

Jeremiah Brown

Photo: Amazon

Hurry Hard: The Russ Howard Story

Russ Howard

Photo: Amazon

Bruny Surin: Le lion tranquille

Bruny Surin

Photo: Éditions Libre Expressions

Plonger dans la vie

Emilie Heymans

Photo: Éditions La Presse.

De la défaite à la victoire

Christine Girard

Photo: Messagerie ADP

100 athlètes, cent recettes

Marie-Andrée Lessard

Photo: Autosphère.

 

