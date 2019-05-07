Hockey Canada/Andreas Robanser

The puck drops on the 2019 IIHF World Championship starting on May 10.

Team Canada will begin the tournament against Finland at 10:15 a.m. EDT (7:15 a.m. PDT) on that first day of action, looking to win the title since Canada’s back-to-back championship victories in 2015 and 2016.

Here are some fun facts about the championship and answers to some of your most frequently asked questions:

What is Team Canada’s schedule?

The 2019 IIHF World Hockey Championship begins on May 10 and runs through May 26. The first 12 days will feature round robin play within the groups.

The quarterfinals will be on May 23, semifinals on May 25, and the medal games on May 26.

Canada is in Group A, and will play the following round robin schedule:

May 10 – 10:15am EDT/7:15am PDT vs. Finland

May 12 – 2:15pm EDT/11:15am PDT vs. Great Britain

May 13 – 2:15pm EDT/11:15am PDT vs. Slovakia

May 16 – 10:15am EDT/7:15am PDT vs. France

May 18 – 10:15am EDT/7:15am PDT vs. Germany

May 20 – 2:15pm EDT/11:15am PDT vs. Denmark

May 21 – 2:15pm EDT/11:15am PDT vs. United States

How can I watch Team Canada at the world hockey championship?

TSN is the official broadcaster of the tournament and will carry all of Team Canada’s games on one or more of its channels. Check out the list here.

Where is the 2019 IIHF World Championship?

Slovakian cities Bratislava and Košice will be splitting hosting duties. Canada is in Group A, which will play round robin games in Košice, while Group B will play in Bratislava. All semifinal and medal games will be played in Bratislava.

This is the second time that both cities are hosting the championship. The Slovaks also played host back in 2011.

Who is on Team Canada’s world championship roster?

Forwards: Tyler Bertuzzi, Anthony Cirelli, Sean Couturier, Adam Henrique, Mathieu Joseph, Anthony Mantha, Jonathan Marchessault, Jared McCann, Sam Reinhart, Mark Stone, Dylan Strome, John Tavares, Kyle Turris

Defence: Thomas Chabot, Dante Fabbro, Brandon Montour, Darnell Nurse, Damon Severson, Troy Stecher, Shea Theodore

Goalies: MacKenzie Blackwood, Carter Hart, Matt Murray

Which players are making their world championship debuts?

Bertuzzi, Marchessault, Montour, Stecher have never represented Canada in IIHF competition.

Seven players on the team have previously represented Canada at the IIHF World Championship (Chabot, Couturier, Nurse, Reinhart, Stone, Tavares, Turris).

Where do the players play when not representing Canada?

They play for various NHL teams. The Las Vegas Golden Knights have the most players on this year’s roster (Marchessault, Stone, Theodore).

Additional players will likely join the team once the second round of NHL playoffs is complete.

Are any Olympians on the team?

Tavares is the lone Olympian on this year’s roster. He was a member of the Sochi 2014 gold medal winning team.

READ: Team Canada shuts out Sweden for Olympic hockey gold

Some of the team’s coaching staff have been to the Olympic Games before. Assistant coaches Kirk Muller (Sarajevo 1984) and Lindy Ruff (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014) have both been to the Olympics before. Muller went as a player while Ruff served as an assistant coach.

Ruff was also head coach of the 2009 and 2013 IIHF World Championship teams.

How many medals has Canada won at the IIHF world championship?

Canada has a total of 49 medals (26 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze). They last won the title in 2016.

READ: Canada beats Finland to win hockey worlds gold for second straight year

Which players can join the Triple Gold Club?

Well…none. The elite group features players who have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold and an IIHF World Championship.

Murray is the only Stanley Cup champion on the team, and Tavares is the only Olympic Champion. No one on the roster is both a Stanley Cup and Olympic Champion.

READ: Perry newest member of elite ‘Triple Gold Club’

Canada currently has ten players and one coach who are Triple Gold Club members. The newest Canadian on the list is Corey Perry, who joined the Club when Canada won the 2016 IIHF World Championship.