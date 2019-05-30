Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP

On Thursday, Canada won two gold medals and one bronze at the third stop of the IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden.

Aaron Brown claimed gold in the 200m for his third straight Diamond League podium finish. Taking advantage of his strong start, Brown pulled ahead of the world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey (20.40 seconds) and Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago (20.45s) for a season’s best time of 20.06s.

This is Brown’s second straight Diamond League win after winning the 200m in Shanghai two weeks ago for his first career Diamond League victory.

In women’s athletics, Crystal Emmanuel competed in two races. She finished first in the 100m with a time of 11.37s. Joining her on the podium were France’s Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue (11.40s), and American Mikiah Brisco (11.55s).

Emmanuel also ran in the 200m and and finished sixth with a time of 23.14s.

In women’s shot put Brittany Crew earned bronze with a best throw of 18.28 metres. She placed behind hometown favourite Fanny Roos of Sweden (18.36m) and the Belarusian Aliona Dubitskaya (18.49m).

Rookie Sarah Mitton was shy of the shot put podium with a fifth place ranking, however achieved both a season’s and personal best of 17.69m.

In the 5000m, Gabriela Debues-Stafford set a Canadian record of 14:51.31 on her way to a fourth place finish.

The next IAAF Diamond League meet will be in Rome on June 6.