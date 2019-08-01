On Day 6 of Lima 2019, Team Canada won four medals and set up a big day of finals on Friday.

Read the highlights from Day 6:

Abel and Ware team up for gold

LIMA, Peru – Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware of Team Canada compete in the women's synchronized 3m springboard final at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on July 31, 2019. Photo by David Jackson

On the first day of diving competition at Lima 2019, Jennifer Abel and Pamela Ware won gold in women’s synchronized 3m springboard. Their score of 309.60 points landed them on top of the podium, ahead of Brooke Schultz and Sarah Bacon of the USA (290.10 points). Paolo Spinosa Sánchez and Dolores Hernández Monzón of Mexico rounded out the podium in third place with 285.00 points.

Abel and Ware improved on their finish four years ago at Toronto 2015 where they won silver. Both Canadians will compete for another Pan Am Games medal in the individual 3m springboard event on August 4.

Team Canada cycles to silver

LIMA, Peru – Kelsey Mitchell and Amelia Walsh take the silver medal in the women's team sprint at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 1, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland

Amelia Walsh and Kelsey Mitchell raced to silver in the track cycling women’s team sprint. They narrowly missed gold, crossing the line 0.672 seconds behind Mexico’s Pan Am Record time of 33.424s. Colombia took bronze in a time of 34.313s.

Canada’s Erin Attwell, Miriam Brouwer, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Laurie Jussaume advanced to the women’s team pursuit gold medal final with a win over Mexico in the preliminary heats.

Da Silva Rondeau takes silver

Myriam Da Silva Rondeau won silver in women’s welter 64-69kg boxing after falling in the final to American Oshae Jones. Da Silva’s medal is Team Canada’s second in boxing at Lima 2019, following Tammara Thibeault’s 75kg bronze on Tuesday.

Two all-Canadian showdowns coming up in badminton

LIMA, Peru. – Michelle Li of Team Canada competes in women's badminton singles semifinals at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 01, 2019. Photo by David Jackson

Team Canada had an unreal day in badminton and is guaranteed seven medals in the sport tomorrow.

Michelle Li and Rachel Honderich will face each other in an all-Canadian women’s singles final after convincing 2-0 wins in their semifinal matches. Li is looking to become a three-time Pan Am Games champion after winning the singles title at both Toronto 2015 and Guadalajara 2011.

The mixed doubles final will also be an all-Canadian battle. Kristen Tsai and partner Nyl Yakura will face Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu for gold. Honderich and Tsai will also play for gold in women’s doubles after defeating Brazil 2-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

Brian Yang advanced to the men’s singles final with a win over Guatemala’s Kevin Gordon and will face Ygor Coelho of Brazil for gold. Yakura and Jason Ho-Shue will play for yet another gold versus the USA in men’s doubles.

Ho-Shue won men’s singles bronze on Thursday after falling to Ygor Coelho of Brazil in the semifinal.

At the end of Day 6, Team Canada has 55 medals (12 gold, 24 silver and 19 bronze).

