On Day 12 at Lima 2019, Damian Warner defended his Toronto 2015 Pan Am gold and Team Canada earned a spot at Tokyo 2020 in the equestrian team event.

Warner defends gold and Lepage joins him on the podium

After a ten event battle over two days, Damian Warner won gold in the men’s decathlon. He ended the event with 8513 points, 273 points ahead of silver medallist Lindon Victor of Grenada. Canadian Pierce Lepage claimed bronze with 8161 points in his first appearance at the Pan Am Games. Warner is now a two-time Pan Am Games champion in the event having also won gold four years ago at Toronto 2015.

Equestrian secures second Tokyo 2020 qualification

Lisa Carlsen, Nicole Walker, Erynn Ballard and Mario Deslauriers scored a fourth place finish on Wednesday in the jumping team event to earn a spot for Canada at Tokyo 2020. This comes just days after Team Canada secured a spot at the next Olympic Games in the dressage team event with a gold medal win.

Fencer claims Canada’s 100th medal

LIMA, Peru – Shaul Gordon competes in the men’s sabre quarterfinal in fencing at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 7, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC LIMA, Peru – Shaul Gordon competes in the men’s sabre quarterfinal in fencing at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 7, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC LIMA, Peru – Shaul Gordon of Canada takes the bronze medal in men’s sabre in fencing at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 7, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Shaul Gordon secured Team Canada’s 100th medal at Lima 2019, finishing third in men’s individual sabre. Gordon just missed earning a spot in the gold medal final, after losing by a single point to America’s Daryl Homer who went on to win gold. Canada’s fencers will be back in action on Thursday as they look to add medal number six to their haul.

Swimmers add to Canada’s medal total

LIMA, Peru – Danielle Hanus of Team Canada competes in the women’s 100m butterfly at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 07, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC LIMA, Peru – Mackenzie Glover of Team Canada competes in the women’s 200m backstroke at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 07, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC

Danielle Hanus battled hard in the women’s 100m butterfly final to take silver, touching the wall just 0.44s behind gold medallist Kendyl Stewart of the USA. American Sarah Gibson took bronze in 59.11s. Mackenzie Glover followed that up with a bronze in the 200m backstroke. Her time of 2:10.95s put her behind Americans Alexandra Walsh and Isabelle Stadden on the podium.

Jussaume races to bronze

LIMA, Peru – Miriam Brouwer competes in the womenÕs individual time trial in road cycling at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 7, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC LIMA, Peru – Laurie Jussaume competes in the womenÕs individual time trial in road cycling at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 7, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Laurie Jussaume picked up her second medal at Lima 2019 with bronze in the road cycling women’s individual time trial. Her time of 26:27.15s landed her on the podium behind Chloe Dygert of the USA and Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago. This is Jussaume’s second medal of the Games having won silver in the team pursuit on Friday.

At the end of Day 12, Team Canada has 104 medals (25 gold, 41 silver and 38 bronze).

