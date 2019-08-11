Bianca Andreescu is the first Canadian woman in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup.

It didn’t end the way anyone expected, with Serena Williams retiring during the first set due to a shoulder injury. At that point, Andreescu was in the lead 3-1.

Williams was emotional when accepting her runner-up trophy, thanking the Toronto crowd who returned the love with loud cheers and applause.

The Mississauga native is the first Canadian winner since Faye Urban won the title in 1969.

More to come.

