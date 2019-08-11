Thomas Skrlj

Bianca Andreescu is the first Canadian woman in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup.

It didn’t end the way anyone expected, with Serena Williams retiring during the first set due to a shoulder injury. At that point, Andreescu was in the lead 3-1.

🏆 OUR ROGERS CUP CHAMPION 🏆 First Canadian champ in the Open Era: Bianca Ancreescu. What a week. @Bandreescu_ pic.twitter.com/BnLRoRcr71 — Rogers Cup (@rogerscup) August 11, 2019

Williams was emotional when accepting her runner-up trophy, thanking the Toronto crowd who returned the love with loud cheers and applause.

The Mississauga native is the first Canadian winner since Faye Urban won the title in 1969.

More to come.