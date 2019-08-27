AP Photo/Koji Sasahara

Christa Deguchi made her mark in the history books on Tuesday in Tokyo, winning the -57 kg title and becoming Canada’s first-ever world champion in judo.

She beat the world no.1, Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida for the gold medal. It was their third time facing one another, with each judoka claiming victory once before.

The Canadian judoka won the title after catching the Yoshida with a ura-nage for a waza-ari.

Jessica Klimkait also competed in the -57 kg weight class, but was unable to advance past the first match.

Competition at the Judo World Championships continues through Sunday at the Nippon Budokan stadium in Tokyo.