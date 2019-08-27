Christa Deguchi made her mark in the history books on Tuesday in Tokyo, winning the -57 kg title and becoming Canada’s first-ever world champion in judo.
She beat the world no.1, Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida for the gold medal. It was their third time facing one another, with each judoka claiming victory once before.
An unbelievable performance from Canada’s @christa.deguchi – After one of the most tense finals imaginable, she finds a moment of inspiration to overcome the defending World Champion Yoshida Tsukasa of Japan! The Nippon Budokan erupted in a cacophony of sound in appreciation – Canada’s first ever World Champion – a fairytale moment! . #judoworlds ©️ IJF Media Team – Robin Willingham
The Canadian judoka won the title after catching the Yoshida with a ura-nage for a waza-ari.
Jessica Klimkait also competed in the -57 kg weight class, but was unable to advance past the first match.
Competition at the Judo World Championships continues through Sunday at the Nippon Budokan stadium in Tokyo.
