Christa Deguchi made her mark in the history books on Tuesday in Tokyo, winning the -57 kg title and becoming Canada’s first-ever world champion in judo.

She beat the world no.1, Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida for the gold medal. It was their third time facing one another, with each judoka claiming victory once before.

 

RELATED: Christa Deguchi wins Judo World Championship bronze in Baku

The Canadian judoka won the title after catching the Yoshida with a ura-nage for a waza-ari.

Jessica Klimkait also competed in the -57 kg weight class, but was unable to advance past the first match.

Competition at the Judo World Championships continues through Sunday at the Nippon Budokan stadium in Tokyo.

Read Full Story

Related:

Marie Besson
Ecaterina Guica
Kyle Reyes
Antoine Bouchard
Martin Rygielski
Judo

Trending:

Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Canada wins 4 gold and 1 bronze at Paris Diamond League
Chasing Canadian waves: Where to surf in Canada
FAQ: Team Canada, tennis and the US Open
Weekend Roundup: Tokyo 2020 qualification and Diamond League medals
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?