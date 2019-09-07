Here’s what people are saying about Bianca’s historic win

Bianca Andreescu rewrote history today.

At age 19, Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion. The Mississauga native won the US Open title after upsetting Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Her historic win had her fellow Team Canada athletes talking…

 

And some other champions, too…

She’s had the whole world in awe of her performance…

 

The sports world too…

 

And let’s not forget, she did this all at age 19…

Congratulations Bianca!

