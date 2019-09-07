Here’s what people are saying about Bianca’s historic win

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Bianca Andreescu rewrote history today.

At age 19, Bianca Andreescu is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion. The Mississauga native won the US Open title after upsetting Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Her historic win had her fellow Team Canada athletes talking…

🇨🇦🇨🇦WOW! So freaking amazing! You made the entire country proud 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #usopen champion!!! https://t.co/1BAmTYGQDL — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) September 7, 2019

This girl is 🔥!! Huge congrats to @Bandreescu_ the first ever Canadian singles Grand Slam champion! Wow! 🏆🇨🇦 — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) September 7, 2019

Holy Mackinaw!!! Such amazing support for Serena at Flushing Meadows… but you should hear the entire country explode north of the border. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ You’ve made history and we are so proud of you! #shethenorth — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) September 7, 2019

Yo @Bandreescu_ anytime you want to come take the #LouMarsh 🏆 I have it in Montreal.. its all yours now😊 — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) September 7, 2019

I honestly think this is the best women’s grand slam final I’ve ever seen. — Calynn Irwin (@CalynnMIrwin) September 7, 2019

And some other champions, too…

She’s had the whole world in awe of her performance…

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

The Toronto sign will be lit in gold tonight to celebrate @BAndreescu_’s historic win at the #USOpen. Toronto is celebrating this victory and looking forward to a career filled with many more. #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hjR5lTKslF — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 7, 2019

@Bandreescu_ 19 years old holy cow we get so many more years of watching you. congratulations! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2019

Last year I saw Bianca so upset after losing first round qualifying in @usopen . This year she is the champion. Amazing what a year can do. One of the most resilient (and nicest) people I know @Bandreescu_ congrats girl ❤️ — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) September 7, 2019

The sports world too…

When your hero becomes your fan. Messages of congratulations pouring in for @Bandreescu_ after her #USOpen triumph. https://t.co/c4YFp9wooQ — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 7, 2019

🏆 HISTORY 🏆 Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on becoming the first 🇨🇦 to win a Grand Slam singles title! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BcGMPjshRZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 7, 2019

Met Bianca over a yr ago when she was recovering from her injury. Doing her rehab and working to get back. Everyone struggles and experiences doubt. With every challenge, comes an opportunity. Adversity isn’t a bad thing. Keep chasing your dreams! @Bandreescu_ #SHETHENORTH🇨🇦 — Max Domi (@max_domi) September 7, 2019

Yoooo!!!! @Bandreescu_ you’re the US OPEN CHAMP!! 💥💪🏽😎👊🏽💥 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) September 7, 2019

And let’s not forget, she did this all at age 19…

Bianca Andreescu wins the US Open, becoming the first Canadian (female or male) to win a major title and the first player born in the 2000s to win a major title. Over the last 2 years in majors, Serena Williams is 0-4 in finals and 33-2 in all other rounds. pic.twitter.com/e8gCpqBntp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 7, 2019

8-0 👏 Bianca Andreescu remains undefeated against top 10 players in 2019.#USOpen | #WomenWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/zRlOVGnIqD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2019

Just incredible! Congratulations to 19-year-old @Bandreescu_ who is the first Canadian singles tennis player to advance to the #USOpen final. 🇨🇦 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 6, 2019

Tennis🎾 – Bianca Andreescu (@Bandreescu_ ) (19) is the first teenager to reach the US Open women's singles final since Caroline Wozniacki (19) lost to Kim Clijsters in 2009. #Andreescu #USOpen — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) September 6, 2019

Tennis🎾 – Women to reach the final in their US Open debut 2019 – @Bandreescu_

1997 – Venus Williams

1978 – Pam Shriver #Andreescu #USOpen — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) September 6, 2019

Congratulations Bianca!