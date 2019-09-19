Wrestling Canada

Linda Morais won Canada’s first medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The Tecumseh, Ontario native faced Russia’s Liubov Ovcharova for the 59 kg title.

Morais was down 6-1 in the match, but then was able to pin down Ovcharova for the victory.

Morais on her golden 🥇 moment: "You put your heart and your soul into this sport, you dream about this moment, but when it happens, I don't know how to act, I don't know it feels amazing."#TogetherWeCAN🇨🇦#WrestleNurSultan pic.twitter.com/RKS9AK9VcH — Wrestling Canada Lutte (@WrestlingCanada) September 19, 2019

This is the 12th time that a Canadian woman has won a world championship title in women’s freestyle wrestling. Christine Nordhagen was the most recent champion. She won the 76 kg title in 2000.

The Wrestling World Championships continue through September 22nd in Astana, Kazakhstan.