Team Canada claimed medals across the globe this weekend in basketball, gymnastics, and figure skating.

Here’s a look at what happened:

Basketball – 3×3

Paige Crozon, Catherine Traer, and sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe came out victorious this weekend at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series in Edmonton. Team Canada beat USA 19-17 in the finals making this Canada’s 19th straight win, and their fourth consecutive FIBA 3×3 World Series title. They are now ranked second in the 3×3 Women’s Series Tour Standings.

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Parades and Sarah Pavan ended off this year’s AVP Tour by winning the Hawaii Open. This is the third time on the Tour that they have faced Ross/Klineman in the final, with the Canadians coming out on top two out of the three times.

Artistic Gymnastics

Sophie Marois captured two bronze medals at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Portugal

Sophie Marois claimed two bronze medals this weekend at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Guimaraes, Portugal. The 18-year-old’s first medal came in vault, while her second medal came from the beam event.

“Being able to represent Canada is always an honour and a great feeling and it’s something I really missed doing,” Marois said after the podium ceremony.

Canadian Imogen Paterson also competed, with this being her first World Challenge, and finished with two fourth place finishes.

Figure Skating

Ice dance pair Carolana Soucisse and Shane Firus skated their way to bronze at the International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City. They finished with a cumulative score of 181.39 points from the weekend. This was an improvement from last weekend where Soucisse and Firus finished in fifth place at the Autumn Classic International in Oakville.

Canadian Sport Awards

The results are in for the 2019 Canadian Sport Awards

On Saturday as part of the 2019 AthletesCAN Forum, the winners of the 42nd Canadian Sport Awards were announced. The awards cover three categories (Summer Sport Performance, Winter Sport Performance, Influencers) – and feature 14 winners.