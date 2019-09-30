IAAF Worlds: Mohammed Ahmed wins 5000m bronze

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Mohammed Ahmed won Canada’s first-ever distance track medal at the World Championships on Monday in Doha, Qatar.

The two-time Olympian crossed the finish line in 13:01.11, behind Ethiopians Muktar Edris and Selemon Barega, respectively. At the last World Championships in 2017, Ahmed finished in sixth place.

Also on Monday, Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown qualified for the 200m final, while Crystal Emmanuel qualified for the women’s 200m semifinals.

This is Canada’s third medal at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships. Over the weekend Andre De Grasse won bronze in the 100m, while Evan Dunfee picked up race walking bronze.

The World Athletics Championships run through October 6th at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, and can be watched LIVE on cbcsports.ca or on the CBC Gem app.