Over the weekend, Team Canada earned a silver and bronze medal at the FINA World Cup in Hungary, Budapest.

During the women’s 100-metre butterfly, Hanna Henderson earned a silver medal with a time of 59.65 seconds. She split up Hungary’s Zsuzsanna Jackabos (59.14s) and Evelin Verraszto (59.75s).

On Saturday, Aly Ackman swam to a bronze medal in the women’s 200-m freestyle. Her time of 2:00.77 seconds put her behind Russia’s Veronika Andrusenko (1:59.58s) and Jackabos (1:59.82s).

At the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, Ackman collected two silver and two bronze medals.