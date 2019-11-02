Kim Boutin fought to earn the ISU World Cup Short Track gold medal on Saturday evening in Salt Lake City.
It was a battle during the 1500-metre short track event. Team Canada’s Kim Boutin was off to the races from the start until she fell a few positions. However, she quickly regained her lead during the last lap of the finals.
Boutin finished the race in 2:22.061 seconds. Following her was Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (2:22.211s) and Han Yutong of China (2:22.282s).
The competition in Salt Lake City continues Sunday afternoon.
