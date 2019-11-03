Team Canada finished their weekend at the Short Track World Cup with two bronze medals, one in the women’s 3000-metre relay and another in the men’s 5000-metre relay.

The women’s team of Alyson Charles, Claudia Gagnon, Danae Blais and Kim Boutin won bronze in the women’s 3000-metre relay. Their time of 4:09.009 seconds put them in third place behind the Chinese (4:08.746) and Korean (4:08.979) teams.

READ: Boutin secures two ISU World Cup Short Track gold medals with a world record in Salt Lake City

Minutes later, the Canadian men’s 5000m relay team took bronze. Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Pascal Dion and Steven Dubois recorded a time of 6:43.883s.

Russia secured gold (6:43.662s), and silver went to Korea (6:43.743s).

The World Cup circuit continues next weekend right here in Canada! Head to the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal from November 8th to 10th.

Read Full Story

Related:

Speed Skating – Short Track
Charle Cournoyer
Olivier Jean
Kim Boutin
Derrick Campbell
François Hamelin

Trending:

Canadian skaters win gold and two silver at Skate Canada International
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Field Hockey: Team Canada qualifies for Tokyo 2020
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Weekend roundup: Men’s field hockey books ticket to Tokyo 2020
Paris Masters: Shapovalov defeats Monfils and advances to semis