THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada finished their weekend at the Short Track World Cup with two bronze medals, one in the women’s 3000-metre relay and another in the men’s 5000-metre relay.

The women’s team of Alyson Charles, Claudia Gagnon, Danae Blais and Kim Boutin won bronze in the women’s 3000-metre relay. Their time of 4:09.009 seconds put them in third place behind the Chinese (4:08.746) and Korean (4:08.979) teams.

Minutes later, the Canadian men’s 5000m relay team took bronze. Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Pascal Dion and Steven Dubois recorded a time of 6:43.883s.

And the World Cup Short Track from Salt Lake City concludes with the Men’s 5000m relay final!

🥇 Russia 🇷🇺

🥈 Korea 🇰🇷

🥉 Canada 🇨🇦#ShortTrackSkating — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) November 4, 2019

Russia secured gold (6:43.662s), and silver went to Korea (6:43.743s).

The World Cup circuit continues next weekend right here in Canada! Head to the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal from November 8th to 10th.