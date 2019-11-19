Photo: @TennisCanada

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov continued their strong play at the Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday to earn a quarterfinal berth for Canada.

Following a gutsy 2-1 victory over a strong Italian team on Monday, the Canadians had a chance to advance with a win over the United States, and they did not disappoint.

Pospisil took on No. 36 Reilly Opelka in the first match of the day, earning a tight 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) victory over the American. It was the second major upset in two days for Pospisil, who defeated No. 12 Fabio Fognini the previous night.

With Canada up 1-0 in the best-of-three tie, one more win would guarantee victory as well as a ticket to the quarterfinals. Shapovalov had the opportunity to book that ticket against Taylor Fritz in the second singles match of the day.

After a tightly contested first set, the top-ranked Canadian overpowered Fritz in the second set to take the match 7-6, 6-3.

Canada are the first team to make it through to the quarter-finals! 🇨🇦👏#DavisCupMadridFinals #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/zroHthd29r — Davis Cup by Rakuten Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) November 19, 2019

Canada elected not to play in the doubles match, giving the United States a walkover win.

As the top seed in Group F, Canada will face the winner of Group D (either Belgium or Australia) in quarterfinal play on Thursday, marking their first quarterfinals appearance in the Davis Cup since 2015.